Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Prominent Mumbai hotel receives a bomb threat call
A bomb threat call was received at a prominent hotel in Mumbai. An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. Case registered at Sahar PS under sections 336, 507 of IPC, said Mumbai Police.
This comes days after the city police received threat message from a Pakistani number warning of a 26/11-like attack on city again.
IMD forecasts possibility of intense spell in city, suburbs
The Indian Meteorological Department said that Mumbai, suburbs will see generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for the next 48 hours.
Possibility of occasional intense spells in the next 24 hours, the weather agency forecasted.
150-year-old Carnac bridge closed for traffic, railway ready for its demolition
The154-year-old Carnac bridge was closed for vehicular movement on Monday for its demolition. Both Hancock and Carnac are crucial east-west bridges in South Mumbai, connecting P D'Mello Road to the west side.
Since only two lanes of Hancock bridge are open for traffic to avoid traffic hassle, the BMC has undertaken a drive against hawkers on Yusuf Meher Ali Road. Moreover, few structures close to the bridge will be demolished in a four-day drive, said a civic official.
As per the notification, Yusuf Meher Ali Road will be a one-way route. The northbound traffic coming from Pohmal Junction towards P’Demelo Road will remain closed from 7 am to 11 am. During these hours, vehicles will have to proceed to their destinations via Mohammad Ali Road – Himalaya Junction – CST Junction – Avtar Singh Bedi Chowk. Commuters can also make their way through Bhendi Baazar junction and take a left turn at SVP Road – Wadibundar Junction to P’Demelo Road.
There shall be ‘no parking’ for all types of vehicles on the south and northbound of the Yusuf Meher Ali Road.
Western Railway removes bottlenecks to improve train safety & speed
Western Railway has completed yet another major infrastructure project aimed at removing operational bottlenecks in order to improve train safety and speed. The work of realignment of curves and removal of diamond crossings as well as points on harbour lines at Mahim was successfully completed on August 21, 2022. The work started on June 20, 2022.
Due to this work, travel time will be decreased by 45 seconds over the section, which will prove helpful to improving the punctuality of local trains in the future.
The removal of two diamond crossings and four points will also help in reducing the maintenance in Mahim Yard. Apart from that, the dismantling of redundant platforms on the UP Fast line and down Harbour lines at Mahim has created space for laying the 6th line.
BMC polls: Estranged Thackeray cousins Uddhav & Raj to come together?
Will the estranged brothers Uddhav and Raj Thackeray come together? The buzz is getting louder after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s wife Sharmila Thackeray said let there be a proposal from Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Even though Sharmila did not rule out the possibility of Uddhav and Raj joining hands ahead of BMC elections, she said, ‘’Let there be a call, and let us see then.’’
Her statement is important especially after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led maha Vikas Aghadi government after the rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and when the Thackeray faction is striving hard for its survival.
Insiders from the Thackeray faction and MNS hinted that as Uddhav Thackeray has launched the party’s rejuvenation and revival ahead of the crucial BMC elections to retain its supremacy, he may explore an option of extending the olive branch to the estranged cousin Raj. They claimed that if both Thackerays come together they will certainly give a tough fight to BJP and Shinde camp which have announced to win the BMC polls.
ED has today summoned Swapna Patkar, a witness in the Patra Chawl scam, for interrogation.
Commuters, all trains on Central Railway lines are plying routinely. Check the latest update here
Restoring glory: Maharashtra govt to conserve three ancient temples
The Maharashtra government has decided to restore the glory of three of its ancient temples – Khandoba (Satara) in Aurangabad; Dhootpapeshwar (Rajapur) in Ratnagiri; and Bhagwan Purshottam (Purushottam Puri) in Beed.
The project will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and will mainly include restoration, upgradation, and conservation, along with the development of temple precincts.
The project was first proposed by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government for eight ancient temples. However, only three were selected.
