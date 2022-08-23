Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

150-year-old Carnac bridge closed for traffic, railway ready for its demolition

The154-year-old Carnac bridge was closed for vehicular movement on Monday for its demolition. Both Hancock and Carnac are crucial east-west bridges in South Mumbai, connecting P D'Mello Road to the west side.

Since only two lanes of Hancock bridge are open for traffic to avoid traffic hassle, the BMC has undertaken a drive against hawkers on Yusuf Meher Ali Road. Moreover, few structures close to the bridge will be demolished in a four-day drive, said a civic official.

As per the notification, Yusuf Meher Ali Road will be a one-way route. The northbound traffic coming from Pohmal Junction towards P’Demelo Road will remain closed from 7 am to 11 am. During these hours, vehicles will have to proceed to their destinations via Mohammad Ali Road – Himalaya Junction – CST Junction – Avtar Singh Bedi Chowk. Commuters can also make their way through Bhendi Baazar junction and take a left turn at SVP Road – Wadibundar Junction to P’Demelo Road.

There shall be ‘no parking’ for all types of vehicles on the south and northbound of the Yusuf Meher Ali Road.

For more details about the traffic diversions, read our report here