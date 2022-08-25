Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Police personnel from BDD chawls to get home at nominal prices, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday in the state assembly announced that the government will provide homes to the police employees residing in BDD chawls.

He clarified it won’t cost Rs 50 lakh or Rs 25 lakh and reiterated that the homes will be provided at a nominal price.

Fadnavis admitted that the police personnel are currently staying in BDD chawls with the shabby conditions of their tenements. He, however, clarified that the government cannot provide homes to police employees residing in BDD chawls at free of cost as the similar policy will have to be applied to other government employees.