Mumbai updates: Police block entry points on Aarey road

Thane records 60 new COVID-19 cases; active tally over 900
Thane saw 60 new cases of coronavirus infection and one death on Monday, according to a health official from the municipal corporation. Thane currently has 965 active cases.
The recovery count in Thane was 7,20,591, the official added.
Thankekars, don't forget to mask up and take your COVID-19 booster shots at the earliest!
Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs may see light to moderate rainfall
Mumbaikars, don't forget to carry your umbrellas as IMD has predicted the city will witness light to moderate rainfall across city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.
BMC, Railways come together for construction of flyover bridge connecting east-west Byculla
Commuters wanting to travel from Byculla east to west may now get relief as Railway and BMC collaborate to build a flyover bridge there. The decision to this effect was taken to resolve traffic woes.
According to BMC officer, the bridge will be constructed by October 2023.
If you want to know more about the flyover, read our report
BMC to begin construction of Reay Road foot-over bridge
Commuters, residents who have to wade through heavy vehicles and dumpers after they step out of Reay road station will now get relief. The city civic body will be constructing a foot-over bridge outside the railway station.
Citizens, local representatives have for long demanded construction of a FoB since heavy vehicles and dumpers pass through the road outside station increasing the chances of accidents.
A BMC official has also requested the public to use the bridge recognising it's for their safety.
Travel safely!
Mumbaikars, want to know status of local trains? Check the latest update here
According to the Central Railway's update, all the trains on central, harbour and trans-harbour lines are plying routinely
Mumbai: Tough ‘road’ ahead for Save Aarey group
Mumbaikars, we yesterday reported on Aarey road being closed for motorists as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) begins Metro 3 work.
The corporation, according to their statement, have undertaken tree trimming/pruning of lowlying branches to facilitate their work. The environmentalists in city were not happy and upon reaching the spot were denied entry as police barricaded the road.
Read our story on what transpired yesterday
Don't you wonder why environmentalists are so bent on protecting Aarey? What's the significance of Aarey forest apart from being home to tribal community in the city? Read our column on Aarey Forest and its importance
