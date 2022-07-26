Mumbai updates: Police block entry points on Aarey road

Thane records 60 new COVID-19 cases; active tally over 900

Thane saw 60 new cases of coronavirus infection and one death on Monday, according to a health official from the municipal corporation. Thane currently has 965 active cases.

The recovery count in Thane was 7,20,591, the official added.

Thankekars, don't forget to mask up and take your COVID-19 booster shots at the earliest!