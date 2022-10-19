Mumbai updates: Officials pull up their socks; tighten security on Bandra Worli Sea Link

Festival season a 'critical period', says BMC; asks citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols



Day after Maharashtra reported new sub-variants of Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory for the festive season for the prevention of COVID-19 where they have asked citizens to adhere to COVID-19 norms and get vaccinated.

The Maharashtra state government has reported new sub-variants of Omicron – BQ.1 (US variant), BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1. These new variants have a growth advantage over other variants of Omicron like BA.2.75 and immune evasive properties.

“Considering the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in the second week of October 2022, and in view of the upcoming festival season this is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-19 safe behaviour during festivals, due to large gatherings, events, fairs, crowds in enclosed and non ventilated spaces,” said an official.

