Mumbai updates: Officials pull up their socks; tighten security on Bandra Worli Sea Link

CM Eknath Shinde to meet UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres at 9.30 am today at Taj Mahal Palace. He will later accompany Guterres to 26/11 martyrs' memorial
Traffic [southbound] is slow due to a tempo break down at Airoli Bridge descent.
Mumbai traffic cops issue diversions for vehicular traffic from Gurunanak Hospital Chowk to Bombay Bank Building as BMC is undertaking drainage work. This will in effect till 18th March 2023. Check details here
Festival season a 'critical period', says BMC; asks citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols
Day after Maharashtra reported new sub-variants of Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory for the festive season for the prevention of COVID-19 where they have asked citizens to adhere to COVID-19 norms and get vaccinated.
The Maharashtra state government has reported new sub-variants of Omicron – BQ.1 (US variant), BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1. These new variants have a growth advantage over other variants of Omicron like BA.2.75 and immune evasive properties.
“Considering the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in the second week of October 2022, and in view of the upcoming festival season this is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-19 safe behaviour during festivals, due to large gatherings, events, fairs, crowds in enclosed and non ventilated spaces,” said an official.
Security and surveillance to be tightened on Bandra Worli Sea Link
The deadly double accident that occurred earlier this month on the Bandra Worli Sea Link has prompted authorities to adapt additional safety measures to ensure fatalities are reduced on the iconic bridge.
New incident management system, a software, will be put into place that will send out alerts to multiple agencies as well as to the vehicular traffic driving on the sea link within half a minute of any incident occurring.
“This system will alert the toll operators, quick response team, put up messages on visual digital signposts, traffic authorities, etc.” said an official who was part of the meeting on Tuesday to enhance safety on the sea link.
