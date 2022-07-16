Mumbai updates: 102 lives lost in rain and flood incidents since June 1 in Maharashtra; 17 NDRF teams deployed in flood-prone areas

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD), has declared a ‘Green alert’ (no rain warning) on Saturday and Sunday over Mumbai for the first time since the beginning of this month due to a gradual decrease in the intensity of rainfall. The city has been on an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for most of the days since 1 July.
Maharashtra govt instructs district administration to make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness against Monkeypox
Maharashtra government has instructed all the districts to make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness and take required action against the disease Monkeypox as per the guidelines issued by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Following this, the civic body reserved 28-bedded wards at the Kasturba hospital which is the only infectious disease hospital in Maharashtra.
Mumbai's municipal corporation officials say city and suburbs to witness moderate rain; forecast possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places
Mumbai police cracks down on e-cigarette vendors in city
Officials said that due to the prevailing misconception that e-cigarettes are a 'healthier' option, a large number of young people have been gravitating towards them, and the crackdown is likely to continue in the days to come.
Mumbai: Western Railway to run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Ganpati Special trains
For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations.
Nationalist Congress Party filed complaint with protocol Secretary for alleged misuse of Sahayadri government guess house by MLA Santosh Babgar of Eknath Shinde camp.
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde says Cabinet approves renaming of Aurangabad & Osmanabad
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after a meeting on July 16, said that the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Navi Mumbai after leading farmers' leader DB Patil has been approved by the cabinet.
Will hold meeting to review roads affected by rains, necessary directives for repairs issued: CM Eknath Shinde
Two persons died in rain-related incident in 24 hours, 102 since June 1: State Disaster Management Department
Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for Ganeshtosav and Navratri
In order to facilitate mandaps in getting the necessary permission, the civic body has developed an online portal.