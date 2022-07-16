e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: 102 lives lost in rain and flood incidents since June 1 in Maharashtra; 17 NDRF teams deployed in flood-prone areas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Sachin Haralkar
16 July 2022 08:26 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD), has declared a ‘Green alert’ (no rain warning) on Saturday and Sunday over Mumbai for the first time since the beginning of this month due to a gradual decrease in the intensity of rainfall. The city has been on an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for most of the days since 1 July.

article-image
16 July 2022 09:42 AM IST

Maharashtra govt instructs district administration to make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness against Monkeypox

Maharashtra government has instructed all the districts to make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness and take required action against the disease Monkeypox as per the guidelines issued by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Following this, the civic body reserved 28-bedded wards at the Kasturba hospital which is the only infectious disease hospital in Maharashtra.

article-image
16 July 2022 09:42 AM IST
16 July 2022 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai's municipal corporation officials say city and suburbs to witness moderate rain; forecast possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places

16 July 2022 12:42 PM IST

Mumbai police cracks down on e-cigarette vendors in city

Officials said that due to the prevailing misconception that e-cigarettes are a 'healthier' option, a large number of young people have been gravitating towards them, and the crackdown is likely to continue in the days to come.

article-image
16 July 2022 12:42 PM IST

Mumbai: Western Railway to run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Ganpati Special trains

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations.

article-image
16 July 2022 12:42 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party filed complaint with protocol Secretary for alleged misuse of Sahayadri government guess house by MLA Santosh Babgar of Eknath Shinde camp.

16 July 2022 12:42 PM IST

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde says Cabinet approves renaming of Aurangabad & Osmanabad

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after a meeting on July 16, said that the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Navi Mumbai after leading farmers' leader DB Patil has been approved by the cabinet.

article-image
16 July 2022 12:42 PM IST

Will hold meeting to review roads affected by rains, necessary directives for repairs issued: CM Eknath Shinde

16 July 2022 01:50 PM IST

Two persons died in rain-related incident in 24 hours, 102 since June 1: State Disaster Management Department

16 July 2022 03:23 PM IST

Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for Ganeshtosav and Navratri

In order to facilitate mandaps in getting the necessary permission, the civic body has developed an online portal.

article-image
16 July 2022 03:23 PM IST

Mumbai man nearly dies while attempting to board local train, saved by on-duty police official

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

Maharashtra cabinet will be expanded soon... Balasaheb Thackeray always said that even if he is the last Shiv Sainik to survive, he will never go with Congress & I am following Balasaheb Thackeray. I will never go with Congress: Deepak Kesarkar, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

I welcome this statement by Prakash Ambedkar & thank him as well. Droupadi Murmu is a great candidate & everyone is in support of her: Deepak Kesarkar, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

Maha: Eknath Shinde cabinet approves renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad cities

article-image
16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

BMC's G north ward insecticide department has found 21 mosquito breeding spots on sheds and roofs of Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, Sion railway stations during their special drive to control Malaria and dengue cases.

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

Collective water stock in Maharashtra dams doubles in fortnight after good rainfall in July

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

35 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 and 8 of ba.2.75 in the state

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

First prototype train of Mumbai Metro 3 is exepected to arrive in August. Initial Design proving Trial Runs of the same will be undertaken inside the tunnel.

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

Shiv Sena sacks ex-minister Shivtare for 'anti-party' activities; he says will follow Maha CM Shinde

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

As many as 17 teams of National and State Disaster Response Force deployed in flood prone districts of #Maharashtra as an emergency response plan amid the flood situation.

16 July 2022 08:21 PM IST

No wrong decision will be taken about international award winner teacher: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis

