Mumbai updates: New Year's eve to be warmer in city as IMD forecasts slight rise in mercury

IMD predicts a slightly warmer New Year's eve, poor AQI

After recording a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on Christmas, the city’s temperature is back to an average of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the city may experience a not-so-cold New Year's eve, as the minimum temperature is likely to go up to 21 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

According to the IMD, on Tuesday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 17.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, with 61% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.2 degrees Celsius, with 74% relative humidity.