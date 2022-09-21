e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Monsoon in city to retreat by October 10, says IMD

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Mumbai updates: Monsoon in city to retreat by October 10, says IMD | FPJ
21 September 2022 08:15 AM IST

21 September 2022 08:01 AM IST

Monsoon retreat in city likely between Oct 5 to 10, says IMD

The country's monsoon retreat has begun from Tuesday. The first shower has arrived in Rajasthan, followed by Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other parts of India.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared that Mumbai city and nearby regions will witness a monsoon retreat between 5 and 10 October.

 According to IMD official Sushma Nair, for India, the onset of the monsoon is determined by the rainfall activity in Kerala at the beginning of the monsoon, and the withdrawal is determined by the weather conditions in Rajasthan towards the end of the monsoon. For this year, the retreat from Rajasthan began on Tuesday, marking the first date of monsoon withdrawal from the country for this year.

