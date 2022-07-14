Mumbai updates: Traffic hit on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway due to rains in Palghar

Illegal hoardings cannot come up without encouragement by political leaders, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that without the encouragement of political leaders no one would be putting up hoardings, many of which are illegal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that at least one leader should say that they don't want these hoardings. It also asked the authorities to "nip the problem in the bud" by not allowing such hoardings be put up in the first place.