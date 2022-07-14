Mumbai updates: Traffic hit on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway due to rains in Palghar

Rain Traffic: Another tough day for commuters in Mumbai with more traffic woes
Heavy rains and gusty storms continued to stay in Mumbai on Wednesday. Massive traffic jams were reported throughout the Western Express Highway and other parts due to waterlogging, felling of trees, and bus breakdowns.
Mumbai: Flooding in low-lying areas, road traffic hit
The heavy downpour and high tide above 4.68 metres caused waterlogging in low-lying areas in the city on Wednesday, affecting local train services in the morning and traffic snarls at several locations. Andheri subway and Sion road no. 24 were chronic flooding spots that were waterlogged.
Modak Sagar lake overflows, check water levels in other lakes in Mumbai
Modak Sagar, one of the seven lakes that supply water to the city, started overflowing on Wednesday afternoon at 1.04 pm. It is the first lake to overflow this monsoon season.
Mumbai plastic ban: In two weeks BMC collects Rs 2.85 lakh in fine
BMC officials from the markets, shops, establishments, and license departments have started visiting malls, supermarkets, and shops in the city.
Thane: Ulhas river crosses danger level, floods Badlapur-Karjat highway
More than 300 people were shifted to the BSUP housing project in Nadi Palyad. While students from riverside schools were evacuated, senior citizens were moved upstairs at an old-age home in Badlapur.
Western Railway say trains are plying routinely
Water accumulated at Antop Hill, say officials
Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places: officials
Movement slow on Akurli Bridge, Mankhurd Railway station, say officials
Navi Mumbai: NMMC and PMC declare holiday for schools on July 14
Considering the present situation of heavy rainfall in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared a holiday for all schools in its jurisdiction on July 14. All private and government-run primary, secondary and higher secondary schools will be closed on Thursday.
Schools to be closed in Thane on July 14 and July 15, say officials
Maharashtra cabinet meeting begins in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Likely to discuss consequences of monsoon rains and Panchayat elections
No waterlogging in city currently: BMC Officials
Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates
The local trains on the Central, Harbour and Western lines are plying routinely said the Railways
NH 48 Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway closed due to floods
Due to heavy rains in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat the national highway between Ahmedabad and Mumbai has been closed. The NH 48 has been submerged under water near Valsad in South Gujarat.
Maharashtra government reduces price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 respectively
Earlier after taking the oath as CM of Maharashtra Shinde had promised that the prices of petrol and diesel will be slashed.
Illegal hoardings cannot come up without encouragement by political leaders, says HC
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that without the encouragement of political leaders no one would be putting up hoardings, many of which are illegal.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that at least one leader should say that they don't want these hoardings. It also asked the authorities to "nip the problem in the bud" by not allowing such hoardings be put up in the first place.
Route between CSMIA Terminal 2 to Jalvayu Vihar, Kharghar will be available at a frequency of 50 minutes on all days
