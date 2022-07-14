e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Traffic hit on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway due to rains in Palghar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Officials say no waterlogging in city, NH 48 closed due to floods |
14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Rain Traffic: Another tough day for commuters in Mumbai with more traffic woes

Heavy rains and gusty storms continued to stay in Mumbai on Wednesday. Massive traffic jams were reported throughout the Western Express Highway and other parts due to waterlogging, felling of trees, and bus breakdowns.

Read Also
Rain Traffic: Another tough day for commuters in Mumbai with more traffic woes
article-image
14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Mumbai: Flooding in low-lying areas, road traffic hit

The heavy downpour and high tide above 4.68 metres caused waterlogging in low-lying areas in the city on Wednesday, affecting local train services in the morning and traffic snarls at several locations. Andheri subway and Sion road no. 24 were chronic flooding spots that were waterlogged.

Read Also
Mumbai: Flooding in low-lying areas, road traffic hit
article-image
14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Modak Sagar lake overflows, check water levels in other lakes in Mumbai

Modak Sagar, one of the seven lakes that supply water to the city, started overflowing on Wednesday afternoon at 1.04 pm. It is the first lake to overflow this monsoon season.

Read Also
Modak Sagar lake overflows, check water levels in other lakes in Mumbai
article-image
14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Mumbai plastic ban: In two weeks BMC collects Rs 2.85 lakh in fine

BMC officials from the markets, shops, establishments, and license departments have started visiting malls, supermarkets, and shops in the city.

Read Also
Mumbai plastic ban: In two weeks BMC collects Rs 2.85 lakh in fine
article-image
14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Thane: Ulhas river crosses danger level, floods Badlapur-Karjat highway

More than 300 people were shifted to the BSUP housing project in Nadi Palyad. While students from riverside schools were evacuated, senior citizens were moved upstairs at an old-age home in Badlapur.

Read Also
Thane: Ulhas river crosses danger level, floods Badlapur-Karjat highway
article-image
14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST
14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Western Railway say trains are plying routinely

14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Water accumulated at Antop Hill, say officials

14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places: officials

14 July 2022 10:28 AM IST

Movement slow on Akurli Bridge, Mankhurd Railway station, say officials

14 July 2022 12:44 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: NMMC and PMC declare holiday for schools on July 14

Considering the present situation of heavy rainfall in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared a holiday for all schools in its jurisdiction on July 14. All private and government-run primary, secondary and higher secondary schools will be closed on Thursday.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC and PMC declare school holiday on July 14
article-image
14 July 2022 12:44 PM IST

Schools to be closed in Thane on July 14 and July 15, say officials

14 July 2022 12:44 PM IST

Maharashtra cabinet meeting begins in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Likely to discuss consequences of monsoon rains and Panchayat elections

14 July 2022 12:44 PM IST

No waterlogging in city currently: BMC Officials

14 July 2022 12:44 PM IST

Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

The local trains on the Central, Harbour and Western lines are plying routinely said the Railways

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train...
article-image
14 July 2022 01:34 PM IST

NH 48 Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway closed due to floods

Due to heavy rains in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat the national highway between Ahmedabad and Mumbai has been closed. The NH 48 has been submerged under water near Valsad in South Gujarat.

Read Also
Valsad: NH 48 Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway closed due to floods
article-image
14 July 2022 01:34 PM IST

Maharashtra government reduces price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 respectively

Earlier after taking the oath as CM of Maharashtra Shinde had promised that the prices of petrol and diesel will be slashed.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 5, Rs 3 respectively; watch...
article-image
14 July 2022 08:40 PM IST
Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is back on track, gets all clearances
article-image
14 July 2022 08:40 PM IST
14 July 2022 08:40 PM IST
14 July 2022 08:40 PM IST
Read Also
Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis govt reintroduces pension scheme for those imprisoned during Emergency
article-image
14 July 2022 08:40 PM IST

Illegal hoardings cannot come up without encouragement by political leaders, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that without the encouragement of political leaders no one would be putting up hoardings, many of which are illegal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik noted that at least one leader should say that they don't want these hoardings. It also asked the authorities to "nip the problem in the bud" by not allowing such hoardings be put up in the first place.

14 July 2022 08:40 PM IST

Route between CSMIA Terminal 2 to Jalvayu Vihar, Kharghar will be available at a frequency of 50 minutes on all days

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Traffic hit on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway due to rains in Palghar

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested