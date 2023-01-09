e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Mobile restrooms for women, made out of scrapped buses, to come up near CSMT
Mumbai updates: Mobile restrooms for women, made out of scrapped buses, to come up near CSMT

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 07:47 AM IST
09 January 2023 07:47 AM IST

Women mobile toilet comes up near CSMT

The BMC's idea of turning scrapped buses into mobile toilets for women has finally materialised. The first such toilet will be set up near the bus depot outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The facility branded as 'Ti' (Marathi word for she) will soon be inaugurated and can be used after paying nominal charge, said the civic sources.

After the change of plan, A ward, which comprises Fort and CSMT areas, has been selected for 'Ti'. The project will be implemented on pilot basis and after considering the response, the number of such utility centres will be increased across the city. These public toilets will also have changing rooms, vending machines for female hygiene products, a specialised compartment for breastfeeding, added sources.

