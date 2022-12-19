Mumbai updates: MMRDA plans 'U' flyovers to decongest Thane; residents torn

Thanekars divided about MMRDA's recent plan to ease traffic at Teen hath Naka

The MMRDA has approved a Rs 300 crore plan to construct two 'U' shaped flyovers in addition to the existing one at Teen Hath Naka Junction to reduce the waiting time at the signals. The authorities also plan to remove signals once the project is completed. While some sections of people welcomed the news, a section of experts, activists and residents begged to differ.

Residents of Thane have mixed feelings regarding the construction of the flyover.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who refuses to take this route during peak hours due to the long wait, finds it unsafe driving on the intersection as he has met with a couple of minor accidents previously.

Sneha Singh, a social activist from Thane said, “We are not against development, we appreciate that MMRDA is taking steps to decongest the junction. But we are unsure the flyovers will help decongest the junction. A similar U-shaped flyover at Majiwada Junction is a total failure, people rarely use that circuitous flyover, instead they use the main road below the bridge. Similarly, it is unlikely that these two bridges will successfully decongest the traffic at the junction."

