Mumbai updates: MGL raises retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG yet again

Metro ridership to increase with Andheri East-West bridge closure

Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar metro rail is anticipating an increase in ridership the day the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge connecting East and West Andheri shuts.

The opening of the first phase of metro lines between D N Nagar and Dahisar, as well as the Andheri Western Express Highway to Dahisar, by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), may also help in providing partial respite to the commuters.

Primarily, those who have been commuting in other public transport modes will make the switch to metro rail. Only a few people driving down in their cars, some hailing cabs on online platforms, and auto rickshaws will prefer the faster route to cross from west to east and vice versa.