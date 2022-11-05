Mumbai updates: MGL raises retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG yet again

e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
05 November 2022 08:58 AM IST

Metro ridership to increase with Andheri East-West bridge closure

Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar metro rail is anticipating an increase in ridership the day the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge connecting East and West Andheri shuts.

The opening of the first phase of metro lines between D N Nagar and Dahisar, as well as the Andheri Western Express Highway to Dahisar, by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), may also help in providing partial respite to the commuters.

Primarily, those who have been commuting in other public transport modes will make the switch to metro rail. Only a few people driving down in their cars, some hailing cabs on online platforms, and auto rickshaws will prefer the faster route to cross from west to east and vice versa.

05 November 2022 08:58 AM IST

Mumbai Traffic cops issue alternative routes as Gokhale bridge shuts down from Monday

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, Andheri has been declared unsafe for public use by @mybmc . Hence, in view of public safety, it will be closed for vehicular & pedestrian traffic from 7th Nov, 2022 till further notice. For alternate routes see below notification.

Read FPJ Special on what will ensue with closure of this bridge which is a key connector of Andheri East and West

05 November 2022 08:11 AM IST

MGL increases retail price of CNG and domestic PNG

The city gas utility Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) once again increased the retail price of natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.50 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.50 per standard cubic metre (SCM), effective from midnight of 04th November 2022 / early morning of 05th November 2022.

"MGL is increasing the MRP of CNG by Rs.3.50 per Kg and Domestic PNG by Rs.1.50 per SCM in MGL’s license areas spread in and around Mumbai the revised MRP inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be Rs.89.50 per Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be Rs.54.00 per SCM," reads the statement released by MGL on Friday.

