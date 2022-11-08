Mumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic

08 November 2022 08:50 AM IST
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad & his supporters block the screening of a Marathi film in Thane. "The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown," he said.
08 November 2022 08:50 AM IST
Today, on the auspicious occasion of 'Gurupurab', Rahul Gandhi offered Ardas to the memorable Baba Zorawar Singh Baba Fateh Singh Ji's Gurudwara at Degloor, Nanded.
08 November 2022 08:50 AM IST
A case of cheating has been registered u/s 420 & 34 of IPC against ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader & former state minister Anil Parab, in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case. Further investigation underway: Dapoli Police (ANI)
08 November 2022 08:13 AM IST
Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises significantly
The closure of Gokhale bridge– which provided easy connectivity between the east and west sides of Andheri– has led to a surge in people opting for Metro 1 by almost 20% to cross over the suburban railway tracks.
Figures shared by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), the special purpose vehicle operating and maintaining the 11.4-km long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar blue line, showed that till 5 pm, the overall ridership increased by around 11,000 passengers, compared to last Monday.
“Ridership of stations to the west of Andheri, namely Versova, D N Nagar and Azad Nagar improved by 17%. Ridership of Azad Nagar Metro alone improved by 26%,” said an MMOPL spokesperson.