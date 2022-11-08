e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic | FPJ
Follow us on
08 November 2022 08:50 AM IST

 NCP leader Jitendra Awhad & his supporters block the screening of a Marathi film in Thane. "The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown," he said. 

08 November 2022 08:50 AM IST

Today, on the auspicious occasion of 'Gurupurab', Rahul Gandhi offered Ardas to the memorable Baba Zorawar Singh Baba Fateh Singh Ji's Gurudwara at Degloor, Nanded. 

08 November 2022 08:50 AM IST

A case of cheating has been registered u/s 420 & 34 of IPC against ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader & former state minister Anil Parab, in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case. Further investigation underway: Dapoli Police (ANI) 

08 November 2022 08:13 AM IST

Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises significantly

The closure of Gokhale bridge– which provided easy connectivity between the east and west sides of Andheri– has led to a surge in people opting for Metro 1 by almost 20% to cross over the suburban railway tracks. 

Figures shared by the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), the special purpose vehicle operating and maintaining the 11.4-km long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar blue line, showed that till 5 pm, the overall ridership increased by around 11,000 passengers, compared to last Monday.

“Ridership of stations to the west of Andheri, namely Versova, D N Nagar and Azad Nagar improved by 17%. Ridership of Azad Nagar Metro alone improved by 26%,” said an MMOPL spokesperson.

Read Also
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi visits gurdwara, resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi visits gurdwara, resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic

Mumbai updates: Metro ridership goes up as Gokhale bridge closes for traffic

Supriya Sule, Jitendra Awhad to welcome Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Supriya Sule, Jitendra Awhad to welcome Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Dapoli resort fraud case: Uddhav faction's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab booked

Dapoli resort fraud case: Uddhav faction's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab booked

Mumbai: State human rights commission takes cognisance against KEM hospital & BMC on nurse quarters...

Mumbai: State human rights commission takes cognisance against KEM hospital & BMC on nurse quarters...