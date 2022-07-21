Mumbai updates: IMD says city, suburbs will witness light to moderate showers

Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs: BMC
Mumbai: Of 36,869 registered projects, only 26% completed under MahaRERA
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) currently has a total of 36,869 projects registered at the moment, of which only 26 per cent have been completed while 73 per cent of projects are incomplete.
It is mandatory to register any real estate projects with MahaRERA otherwise action is liable under the RERA Act.
Mumbai: Man held for duping women of Rs 2.30 lakh for financial scheme
A 42-year-old man has been apprehended by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly duping a woman in the name of a fake financial scheme of Rs. 2.30 lakh after befriending her through the social media platform.
Vegetable prices soar as supply dip due to consistent rainfall; okra and cauliflower touches Rs 100 per kg
Vegetable prices had been creeping up since mid-June and continued to do so in July, after there was heavy rainfall across the state. According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), vehicles are not arriving from many places due to waterlogging and the poor state of roads inside villages in the heartland.
Thanekars to get 50 MLD additional water from August 1
On July 16, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde organized a meeting at Sahyadri guest house to review the water issue in the Thane district. In this meeting, he directed the state water resources department to supply additional water to Thane city.
Mumbai: No significant weather systems, green alert continues
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai for the next two days due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city. According to IMD, on Thursday and Friday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.
Central Railway officials say trains are plying routinely
Mumbai: Seven lakes supplying water to city now have 88.5 percent stock
The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 12,80,868 million litres (ML), or 88.5 per cent of the 14.47 ML of their total capacity. During this period last year the lakes had only 33 per cent, and 27 per cent in 2020. The city now has almost 332 days of water stock in all the lakes.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)