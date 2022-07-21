Mumbai updates: IMD says city, suburbs will witness light to moderate showers

Mumbai: Of 36,869 registered projects, only 26% completed under MahaRERA

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) currently has a total of 36,869 projects registered at the moment, of which only 26 per cent have been completed while 73 per cent of projects are incomplete.

It is mandatory to register any real estate projects with MahaRERA otherwise action is liable under the RERA Act.