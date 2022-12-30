Mumbai updates: IMD says city to see drop in temperature, poor air next week

IMD predicts drop in temp, poor air quality for city in coming week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a cold wave over North India in the coming week which may have an effect on the other regions including Mumbai, resulting in a drop in the minimum temperature from January 2 onwards.

While the air quality of the city remained in the ‘poor’ category at an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 299, Navi Mumbai was in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 334.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, the extended forecast of minimum temperature over the country for the next four weeks by IMD shows that most parts of Northern India will most likely have less than 10 degrees Celsius throughout the month of January.

While there is also a cold wave warning given to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and North-Rajasthan in the coming week.