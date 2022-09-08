Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and several other districts for next 5 days

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers along with thunder and lightning on Wednesday evening hinting toward the development of a new monsoonal system over the city which is likely to intensify over the weekend. According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), a new system has been developed which will result in rainfall over the entire state, including the Konkan belt and parts of Goa.

The IMD has given Mumbai a yellow alert from today (Thursday). “A yellow alert means heavy rains along with intense spells at isolated places,” said IMD Colaba official Sushma Nair.

“The thunderstorm activities which we are experiencing currently will decrease and a new monsoon system is getting formed which will increase the intensity of the rainfall over the state including Mumbai,” added the official.

Other districts which also have been given yellow alerts by the IMD include Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Jalna, Nanded and Latur. Moreover, Raigad and Ratnagiri have been given an orange alert for the weekend.