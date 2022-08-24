e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Ganpati Mandal approvals soar as state govt announces restrictionless festivities

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Mumbai updates: Ganpati Mandal approvals soar as state govt announces restrictionless festivities | File Photo
24 August 2022 08:31 AM IST

Commuters, please note local trains are running 15 minutes late on Harbour line

Commuters, note that local trains are running 15 minutes late on Harbour line. The trains plying between Panvel-CSMT have been delayed while trains coming from western suburbs are plying smoothly. Please plan your travel accordingly.

Central Railway PRO, Shivaji Sutar said that around 7.11 am a rope from building near to track fell on an overhead wire and was removed at 7.25 am. Thus the delay in trains.

24 August 2022 08:31 AM IST

BEST will operate additional buses during Ganeshotsav at night. Check the details here

24 August 2022 08:31 AM IST

Commuters, check the latest update on local trains here

24 August 2022 08:05 AM IST

Ganpati mandal approvals soar as BMC receives 3,255 applications

The BMC has received 3,255 applications for Ganpati mandals and has issued 1,947 permissions so far. Last year, the civic body had received 2,507 applications, of which 2,048 were permitted.

A year prior, in 2020, only 1,700 mandals were allowed owing to the pandemic. With 370 applications still under process this year, the number is set to rise and almost touch the pre-pandemic (2019) figure of 3,723 applications, of which 2,489 were approved.

The 11-day Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from August 31 without restrictions for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020. The BMC started clearing the approvals for mandals to erect pandals from July 4 with a one-window system, with a fee of Rs 100, which was recently waived by the state government.

article-image

