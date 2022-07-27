Mumbai updates: Rail fractures at Govandi station on down harbour line; services resume after brief disruption

Rail Fracture reported at Govandi

A rail fracture was reported at Govandi station on the down harbour line at 7.50 am. Services though have resumed on the line after brief disruption.

According to the Central Railway's PRO, the services on both up and down lines were affected and trains were running behind schedule.

Rail fractures due to corrosion or development of internal defects overtime etc; they can be potential safety hazard.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.