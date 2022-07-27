Mumbai updates: Rail fractures at Govandi station on down harbour line; services resume after brief disruption

Actor Ranveer Singh lands in legal soup overnude photographs; what offended people?
Dear readers, you must have already heard that an FIR was filed against Singh in Chembur over his nude photoshoot. You may have wondered what is causing this uproar and why are people objecting to it.
FPJ's Yogendra Pawar has written an article giving insights with comments by experts. If you'd like to know what they opined, you can read this story
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wishes former CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday
Rail Fracture reported at Govandi
A rail fracture was reported at Govandi station on the down harbour line at 7.50 am. Services though have resumed on the line after brief disruption.
According to the Central Railway's PRO, the services on both up and down lines were affected and trains were running behind schedule.
Rail fractures due to corrosion or development of internal defects overtime etc; they can be potential safety hazard.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
Mumbaikars, make sure to carry your umbrellas, IMD predicts light to moderate rains today
According to the IMD's regional centre, the city and suburbs will see light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours. The weather agency has forecasted light rains across city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.
Wondering about the train schedule?
Central Railway's latest update says all trains are plying routinely on main, harbour, trans-harbour lines.
Fishermen hit by cancellation of tax free diesel quota; community seeks CM Eknath Shinde’s intervention
Fishing activities were all set to resume from August 1, after a 61-day ban, but the community now faces a set back. Fisheries department decided to cancel subsidised diesel quota for mechanised fishing boats.
Consequentially, over 80% boats of western coast and 25% boats owned by fisherment in coastal region Uttan near Bhayandar will have no other option but to purchase fuel at the existing market rates.
How does it affect them?
Akhil Maharashtra Machimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) chief Devendra Damodar Tandel says fishermen are already reeling under losses due to low catch and natural calamities. Purchasing fuel at market prices will add more burden on their expenses, he explained.
Read our detailed report
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)