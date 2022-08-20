Mumbai updates: City troubled with potholes; activists allege civic body inaction

City continues to grapple with potholes

The heavy rains in the month of July has increased the potholes menace in the city, especially in the western suburbs. According to the BMC data, 16,000 potholes were reported till July 21. Of these, 8,000 potholes were reported in just 18 days.

The highest number of potholes were reported from Malad, Jogeshwari and Andheri. In the last one month, 15,000 potholes have been filled, said the BMC official.

On Wednesday, a couple was apparently killed due to bad roads on the stretch of the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali.

Activists lamented that the BMC is not keeping up with their assuances and only those potholes are fixed for which they receive complaints while citizens struggle.

