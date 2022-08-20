e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: City troubled with potholes; activists allege civic body inaction

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: City troubled with potholes; activists allege civic body inaction | FPJ
20 August 2022 07:55 AM IST

City continues to grapple with potholes

The heavy rains in the month of July has increased the potholes menace in the city, especially in the western suburbs. According to the BMC data, 16,000 potholes were reported till July 21. Of these, 8,000 potholes were reported in just 18 days.

The highest number of potholes were reported from Malad, Jogeshwari and Andheri. In the last one month, 15,000 potholes have been filled, said the BMC official.

On Wednesday, a couple was apparently killed due to bad roads on the stretch of the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali.

Activists lamented that the BMC is not keeping up with their assuances and only those potholes are fixed for which they receive complaints while citizens struggle.

Read our detailed copy here

Read Also
Mumbai: City continues to grapple with potholes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: City troubled with potholes; activists allege civic body inaction

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City troubled with potholes; activists allege civic body inaction

Mumbai updates: City troubled with potholes; activists allege civic body inaction

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas