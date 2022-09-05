e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: City to witness light rainfall over the week
Mumbai updates: City to witness light rainfall over the week

September 05, 2022
Commuters, check the latest Mumbai local updates here

Carnac bridge to be back with new look in 22 months

The British-era Carnac bridge located between CSMT and Masjid stations in south Mumbai will return with a new look in 2024. Dismantling and reconstruction work of this bridge will is likely to be completed in 22 months.

The height of the existing bridge (being dismantled) is 4.9 metre which will be replaced by 5.9 metre high bridge. Moreover, the new bridge will be nearly 9 metre wider than the existing bridge.

The width of the existing old bridge is 18.2 metre including both side pathways (foot path). The new bridge will be around 27 metre wide including both pathways.

Dismantling work is being carried out by the CR and reconstruction work will be carried out by BMC.

Light rainfall over city likely this week

Mumbaikars were in for a surprise when they woke up with heavy rains lashing the city on the weekend. Brace yourselves for more showers, albeit lighter than what the city saw over the weekend.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there is a possibility of a new weather system over the week resulting in light to moderate rain spells over the city and suburbs.

IMD official Sushma Nair explained that rainfall that occurred over the weekend was due to thunderstorm activity but new developments show formation of climactic systems that induce rainfall.

"According to new developments, there is a possibility of new systems generating over the week which will most likely result in good rainfall over the west coast of Maharashtra, including the city and suburbs.”

According to Nair, this is because the IMD is expecting westerly winds to get stronger over the week which will result in rainfall.

