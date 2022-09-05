Mumbai updates: City to witness light rainfall over the week

Carnac bridge to be back with new look in 22 months

The British-era Carnac bridge located between CSMT and Masjid stations in south Mumbai will return with a new look in 2024. Dismantling and reconstruction work of this bridge will is likely to be completed in 22 months.

The height of the existing bridge (being dismantled) is 4.9 metre which will be replaced by 5.9 metre high bridge. Moreover, the new bridge will be nearly 9 metre wider than the existing bridge.

The width of the existing old bridge is 18.2 metre including both side pathways (foot path). The new bridge will be around 27 metre wide including both pathways.

Dismantling work is being carried out by the CR and reconstruction work will be carried out by BMC.