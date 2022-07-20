e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 08:18 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD | Photo Credit: AFP
20 July 2022 08:18 AM IST

Trains on Central, Harbour and Trans harbour line plying smoothly: Central Railway

20 July 2022 08:18 AM IST

After the mishap, Mumbai civic body abrades Gorai jetty road

On Monday, a BMC multi-purpose van, belonging to the BMC, skid off on the road. The civic body on Tuesday roped in a zero-milling machine to abrade the road

Mumbai: After Monday mishap, BMC abrades Gorai jetty road
article-image
20 July 2022 08:18 AM IST

Mumbai monsoon: Surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across city

There has been a surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across the city in the last seven days. According to the data provided by the civic health department, Mumbai has reported 11 cases of leptospirosis between July 1-17 compared to 12 and 4 cases which were reported in June and May respectively.

Mumbai monsoon: Surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across city
article-image
20 July 2022 07:52 AM IST

Mumbai: City witnessed scanty rainfall on Tuesday

The city witnessed scanty rainfall on Tuesday. Consolidated rainfall across the city in 24 hours until Tuesday morning was below 100 mm.

Mumbai: City witnessed scanty rainfall on Tuesday
article-image

