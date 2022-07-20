Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

Trains on Central, Harbour and Trans harbour line plying smoothly: Central Railway
After the mishap, Mumbai civic body abrades Gorai jetty road
On Monday, a BMC multi-purpose van, belonging to the BMC, skid off on the road. The civic body on Tuesday roped in a zero-milling machine to abrade the road
Mumbai monsoon: Surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across city
There has been a surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across the city in the last seven days. According to the data provided by the civic health department, Mumbai has reported 11 cases of leptospirosis between July 1-17 compared to 12 and 4 cases which were reported in June and May respectively.
Mumbai: City witnessed scanty rainfall on Tuesday
The city witnessed scanty rainfall on Tuesday. Consolidated rainfall across the city in 24 hours until Tuesday morning was below 100 mm.
