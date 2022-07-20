Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai monsoon: Surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across city

There has been a surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across the city in the last seven days. According to the data provided by the civic health department, Mumbai has reported 11 cases of leptospirosis between July 1-17 compared to 12 and 4 cases which were reported in June and May respectively.