Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body officials

Mumbai to witness warmer days, IMD forecasts dip in rainfall
Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of below 29 °C on most days in July, owing to the heavy rains. However, as the intensity of rainfall reduced, the city crossed the 30 °C mark on Sunday, and will continue to observe an increase in the maximum temperature (up to 32 °C) in the next 48 hours, according to the IMD.
City to see cloudy sky with moderate rain; possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places: Mumbai civic body
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station facades to be built representing city's character; details inside
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station façade will be designe keeping in view the local architecture and character of the city.
All trains plyingroutinely, say Central Railway officials
Mumbai: BMC explores better pothole-filling methods
To address the pothole menace recurring every monsoon, the BMC is now mulling improving the current methods used for filling the road craters. The chemical aesthetics applied on roads get washed if it rains cats and dogs. Hence, the civic body is now of the view to explore and experiment better methods for getting rid of bad roads.
