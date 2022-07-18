e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body officials

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body officials | Photo Credit: PTI
18 July 2022 09:08 AM IST

Mumbai to witness warmer days, IMD forecasts dip in rainfall

Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of below 29 °C on most days in July, owing to the heavy rains. However, as the intensity of rainfall reduced, the city crossed the 30 °C mark on Sunday, and will continue to observe an increase in the maximum temperature (up to 32 °C) in the next 48 hours, according to the IMD.

18 July 2022 08:25 AM IST

City to see cloudy sky with moderate rain; possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places: Mumbai civic body

18 July 2022 08:25 AM IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station facades to be built representing city's character; details inside

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station façade will be designe keeping in view the local architecture and character of the city.

18 July 2022 08:25 AM IST

All trains plyingroutinely, say Central Railway officials

18 July 2022 08:16 AM IST

Mumbai: BMC explores better pothole-filling methods

To address the pothole menace recurring every monsoon, the BMC is now mulling improving the current methods used for filling the road craters. The chemical aesthetics applied on roads get washed if it rains cats and dogs. Hence, the civic body is now of the view to explore and experiment better methods for getting rid of bad roads.

