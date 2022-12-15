Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Repeated AC local failure irks Central commuters

Commuters who avail of Central Railway’s air-conditioned local service are upset with repeated cancellations, especially as they have paid a premium for the service.

On Wednesday, the railway replaced 14 air-conditioned local services with regular services owing to a technical problem in a rake.

Central runs a total of 56 air-conditioned services a day with five rakes of which one is in periodic overhaul at any given point in time and four are in service; there is no standby rake.

