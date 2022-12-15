Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC."
15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST
Traffic is moving at slow speed due to the road bottleneck due to Metro work at the bridge landing in front of Mankhurd station.
15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST
Signal problem at Jui Nagar railway station resolved at 7.00am. Services are running between CSMT and Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans Harbor line but are late due to bunching.
15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST
Two leopard cubs who were found on the farm of a farmer in Pimpri Sayyad Village in Nashik were reunited with their mother on 13th Dec with the help of Nashik (West) Forest Department and Eco Echo Foundation.
15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST
Mumbai: Signal problem at Jui Nagar railway station. Point not coming to normal since 6 am. Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. Staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins: Central Railway SPRO
15 December 2022 07:52 AM IST
Repeated AC local failure irks Central commuters
Commuters who avail of Central Railway’s air-conditioned local service are upset with repeated cancellations, especially as they have paid a premium for the service.
On Wednesday, the railway replaced 14 air-conditioned local services with regular services owing to a technical problem in a rake.
Central runs a total of 56 air-conditioned services a day with five rakes of which one is in periodic overhaul at any given point in time and four are in service; there is no standby rake.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)