e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure | FPJ
Follow us on
15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC."

15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST

Traffic is moving at slow speed due to the road bottleneck due to Metro work at the bridge landing in front of Mankhurd station.

15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST

Signal problem at Jui Nagar railway station resolved at 7.00am. Services are running between CSMT and  Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans Harbor line but are late due to bunching. 

15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST

Two leopard cubs who were found on the farm of a farmer in Pimpri Sayyad Village in Nashik were reunited with their mother on 13th Dec with the help of Nashik (West) Forest Department and Eco Echo Foundation.

15 December 2022 09:31 AM IST

Mumbai: Signal problem at Jui Nagar railway station. Point not coming to normal since 6 am. Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. Staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins: Central Railway SPRO

15 December 2022 07:52 AM IST

Repeated AC local failure irks Central commuters

Commuters who avail of Central Railway’s air-conditioned local service are upset with repeated cancellations, especially as they have paid a premium for the service.

On Wednesday, the railway replaced 14 air-conditioned local services with regular services owing to a technical problem in a rake.

Central runs a total of 56 air-conditioned services a day with five rakes of which one is in periodic overhaul at any given point in time and four are in service; there is no standby rake.

Read Also
Mumbai: Repeated AC local failure irks Central commuters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Mumbai: Trains on Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour lines running late due to technical snag

Mumbai: Trains on Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour lines running late due to technical snag

Mumbai: Employee held for stealing items worth ₹5 lakh from employer

Mumbai: Employee held for stealing items worth ₹5 lakh from employer

Maharashtra: New Nagpur expressway proves a threat to wildlife, several incidents reported since...

Maharashtra: New Nagpur expressway proves a threat to wildlife, several incidents reported since...

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at CSMT food stall; no casualty reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at CSMT food stall; no casualty reported