Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil
Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
29 September 2022 08:55 AM IST

BMC to appoint consultant to study feasibility of treating the wastewater and reusing

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated a tender to appoint a consultant to study feasibility of treating the effluent to achieve potable water quality and reuse it.

The BMC has floated a tender on Wednesday to invite the consultants for waste water treatment plant at Versova, Bhandup, Dharavi and Ghatkopar. The study will focus on how the treated water at these plants can be used for potable or non-potable purposes.

The BMC has undertaken an ambitious project of the construction and upgradation of seven sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar and Bhandup to treat 2,464 million liters of sewage daily under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-II (MSDP).

article-image
29 September 2022 08:55 AM IST

Container stuck under King's Circle railway bridge in Mumbai; occupants injured.

29 September 2022 08:55 AM IST

A bus caught fire near Metro Mall Junction in Kalyan; the bus was traveling from Kalyan to Navi Mumbai. Amajor disaster was averted due to the vigilance of the passengers.





