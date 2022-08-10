Mumbai updates: BMC to widen drains to avoid waterlogging at Andheri Subway

Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg disposed of

Maheshkumar Garodia filed an application before the city civil court in 2020 claiming MMRDA and the state government had entered into 'his' land at Kanjurmarg to build the metro depot.

The matter was disposed of by the court as it was informed last month that Garodia does not wish to pursue it.

In Oct 2020, the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government had started work on 100 acres of land at Kanjur for the metro depot. The Ghatkopar resident had filed a notice of motion before the court in November making several authorities of the MMRDA the defendants in it.

He had sought that all their equipment be removed from ‘his’ land. He had also sought that the court pass an order to stop any further construction work at the land.