Mumbai updates: BMC to widen drains to avoid waterlogging at Andheri Subway

All the trains on Central Railway's main, harbour and trans-harbour lines plying routinely; check the latest update here
BMC to widen drains in Andheri subway to avoid waterlogging
Waterlogging disrupted traffic at Andheri subway following heavy showers on Tuesday morning. With an objective to give relief to the flooding spot, the BMC has undertaken a project of widening drains at Andheri (West) at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, which will take 18 months to complete.
After the deluge in 2005, the BMC undertook the construction of pumping stations at eight locations to prevent flooding. Accordingly, the pumping station at Mogra nullah would have provided relief to areas like Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari, and Oshiwara which witness water logging during monsoon. However, the pumping station remainson paper.
Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg disposed of
Maheshkumar Garodia filed an application before the city civil court in 2020 claiming MMRDA and the state government had entered into 'his' land at Kanjurmarg to build the metro depot.
The matter was disposed of by the court as it was informed last month that Garodia does not wish to pursue it.
In Oct 2020, the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government had started work on 100 acres of land at Kanjur for the metro depot. The Ghatkopar resident had filed a notice of motion before the court in November making several authorities of the MMRDA the defendants in it.
He had sought that all their equipment be removed from ‘his’ land. He had also sought that the court pass an order to stop any further construction work at the land.