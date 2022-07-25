Mumbai updates: BMC promises pothole-free roads in next 2 years

Mumbai's civic body cracked down on defiant users of single-use plastic items

BMC officials between July 1 to July 22 have seized 400 kg plastic, acted against 131 violators and collected a fine of Rs 6 lakhs for utilising single-use plastic items that have been banned in the state.

The errants who refused to pay fines are now facing legal wrath.

Singl-use plastic was banned in the state in 2018 and two years of pandemic had slowed the crackdown on errants.

