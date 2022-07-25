e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: BMC promises pothole-free roads in next 2 years

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Mumbai updates: BMC promises pothole-free roads in next 2 years (Representative Photo)
25 July 2022 08:30 AM IST

Mumbai's civic body cracked down on defiant users of single-use plastic items

BMC officials between July 1 to July 22 have seized 400 kg plastic, acted against 131 violators and collected a fine of Rs 6 lakhs for utilising single-use plastic items that have been banned in the state.

The errants who refused to pay fines are now facing legal wrath.

Singl-use plastic was banned in the state in 2018 and two years of pandemic had slowed the crackdown on errants.

Read our detailed story

25 July 2022 08:30 AM IST

Mumbaikars, wondering whether trains are plying smoothly? Check the latest update here

According to the Central Railway's update, all the trains on central, harbour and trans-harbour lines are plying routinely

25 July 2022 08:30 AM IST

BMC promises pothole-free roads across Mumbai in the next two years

Mumbaikars, how do you feel about pothole-free roads? It'd be a dream come true, right?

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has assured Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that roads across Mumbai will be pothole-free by the next two years.

However, other stakeholders like ex-corporators, activists and experts are a little skeptical. They pointed it'll become a reality if the civic officials are held accountable for bad roads.

See our detailed report here

