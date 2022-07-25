Mumbai updates: BMC promises pothole-free roads in next 2 years

Mumbai's civic body cracked down on defiant users of single-use plastic items
BMC officials between July 1 to July 22 have seized 400 kg plastic, acted against 131 violators and collected a fine of Rs 6 lakhs for utilising single-use plastic items that have been banned in the state.
The errants who refused to pay fines are now facing legal wrath.
Singl-use plastic was banned in the state in 2018 and two years of pandemic had slowed the crackdown on errants.
Read our detailed story
Mumbaikars, wondering whether trains are plying smoothly? Check the latest update here
According to the Central Railway's update, all the trains on central, harbour and trans-harbour lines are plying routinely
BMC promises pothole-free roads across Mumbai in the next two years
Mumbaikars, how do you feel about pothole-free roads? It'd be a dream come true, right?
BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has assured Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that roads across Mumbai will be pothole-free by the next two years.
However, other stakeholders like ex-corporators, activists and experts are a little skeptical. They pointed it'll become a reality if the civic officials are held accountable for bad roads.
See our detailed report here
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)