Mumbai updates: Amid surge in illnesses in city, BMC ups RT-PCR and swine flu testing

Ganpati traffic advisory by Mumbai Police: No heavy vehicles allowed during immersion days

The Mumbai Traffic police on Friday announced a new set of advisories that will be applicable during the Ganapati immersion days from September 4 to 9. As per the notification, all heavy vehicles will be prohibited in Mumbai during these days, except for essential service provider vehicles.

As per the new advisory, for the immersion days that will be on September 4 (fifth-day immersion), 5 (Gauri Ganapati immersion), and 6 (seventh-day immersion), heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 11 am to 1 am on the next day. For September 9, the Anant Chaturdashi Ganpati immersion day, the vehicles will be restricted from 10 am to 6 am on the next day.

However, during these ‘restricted’ hours, the essential service provider vehicles can continue to commute. These vehicles include vegetable trucks, milk/bread and bakery products carrying vehicles, tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol/diesel and Kerosene tankers, ambulances, Government and semi-government vehicles, and school buses.