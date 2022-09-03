Mumbai updates: Amid surge in illnesses in city, BMC ups RT-PCR and swine flu testing

Ganpati traffic advisory by Mumbai Police: No heavy vehicles allowed during immersion days
The Mumbai Traffic police on Friday announced a new set of advisories that will be applicable during the Ganapati immersion days from September 4 to 9. As per the notification, all heavy vehicles will be prohibited in Mumbai during these days, except for essential service provider vehicles.
As per the new advisory, for the immersion days that will be on September 4 (fifth-day immersion), 5 (Gauri Ganapati immersion), and 6 (seventh-day immersion), heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 11 am to 1 am on the next day. For September 9, the Anant Chaturdashi Ganpati immersion day, the vehicles will be restricted from 10 am to 6 am on the next day.
However, during these ‘restricted’ hours, the essential service provider vehicles can continue to commute. These vehicles include vegetable trucks, milk/bread and bakery products carrying vehicles, tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol/diesel and Kerosene tankers, ambulances, Government and semi-government vehicles, and school buses.
Flu-like illnesses on rise in Mumbai, BMC ups RT-PCR, swine flu testing
Ami surge of swine flu cases and other illnesses in Mumbai, BMC has once again instructed all its hospitals to send swab samples of patients having influenza-like illnesses (ILI) for RT-PCR, genome sequencing and swine flu testing.
Health officers have been instructed to watch for ILI and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) patients in their wards.
Meanwhile, authorities have come across many patients exhibiting these symptoms, and most of them are testing positive for influenza A.
Officials said there has been a surge in viral and monsoon-ailments which have most symptoms similar to COVID or swine flu because of keeping a close watch on all illnesses. Moreover, city doctors are also witnessing over 20 cases of ILI daily.
Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said they have instructed all the hospitals and dispensaries to look out for ILI and SARI patients, and to also conduct RT-PCR tests on them.
Dear Mumbaikars, do not self medicate if you have a flu or exhibit such symptoms. Consult a doctor insult and don't forget to mask up!
