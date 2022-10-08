e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Parts of city face waterlogging; heavy rainfall to continue
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Parts of city face waterlogging; heavy rainfall to continue

Updated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
08 October 2022 09:50 AM IST

Nashik bus fire accident: Death toll rises to 11; President expresses condolences

08 October 2022 09:50 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

08 October 2022 09:50 AM IST
Nashik bus fire accident: Death toll rises to 11; CM Eknath Shinde to visit the site 

08 October 2022 09:50 AM IST

Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours: IMD

08 October 2022 08:38 AM IST

Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to heavy rainfall

08 October 2022 08:38 AM IST

Maharashtra: 11 dead, several injured after bus hits truck, catches fire

