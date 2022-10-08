Mumbai updates: Parts of city face waterlogging; heavy rainfall to continue

08 October 2022 09:50 AM IST
Nashik bus fire accident: Death toll rises to 11; President expresses condolences
PM Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.
Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours: IMD
Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to heavy rainfall
Maharashtra: 11 dead, several injured after bus hits truck, catches fire
