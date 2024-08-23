 Mumbai: UP Man Faces Action In MNS Style For Filming Prank Video Despite Girls' Objections In Kanjurmarg; Booked Under Molestation Charges
Despite objections raised by some of the girls, Irfan continued to film them and even chased them while recording.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
article-image

A molestation case was registered by the Mumbai police against a 23-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh after he allegedly filmed a prank video involving girls, ignoring their objections.

According to reports, Irfan Ahmed Majid Ahmed, who works at a shop in Ashok Nagar, found himself in serious trouble after he was caught filming videos of girls without their consent in the Ashok Nagar area of Mumbai's Kanjurmarg. The incident took place on Raksha Bandhan, when Irfan recorded the girls on the street with his mobile phone.

Locals informed MNS leader Manoj Chavan about the incident. Chavan, along with a few others, confronted Irfan at the scene. Irfan claimed that he was shooting "prank videos" and that "everybody does it."

Warning: The video contains abusive language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

A video of the confrontation has surfaced online, showing Irfan surrounded by a group of people. A man can be heard saying that he should be handed over to the police. The video also shows the MNS leader verbally abusing and physically assaulting Irfan, who defended himself by saying, "I was doing a prank. Everybody does it, Uncle."

article-image

Irfan was later taken to a nearby police station, where a molestation case was registered against him, according to reports.

To become famous on social media fame, many individuals engage in activities that intrude on the privacy of others. Such incidents are alarming, as fame should not come at the cost of others' discomfort.

