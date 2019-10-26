Mumbai: UP ATS nabs 3 in city for hacking bank A/Cs

Mumbai: Three persons, including a Nigerian national, were arrested from Mumbai by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday for allegedly hacking bank accounts of several people and funding terror activities with it.

The accused — Chinweuba Emeka Michael, Peter Herman Assenga and Arjun Ashok Kharade — were part of a syndicate, which hacked accounts of Indian citizens.

Police said some of the accounts had received transfers of more than Rs10 crore while some received a transfer of US $2,50,000. The UP ATS had recently arrested a few people from Kheri district of UP, who hacked accounts of Indian citizens and transfer the amount to other accounts for handsome commissions.

On a tip-off, three accused, including a Nigerian were nabbed from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. During the interrogation, the arrested trio revealed that the Nigerian used to hack Indian citizens’ bank accounts and transfer money to Uttar Pradesh.

The funds were first transferred from Mumbai to the bordering areas of Nepal and then to Bareilly and Delhi. Police suspects the funds were being used for terror activities. Till now, eight people were arrested in connection with this syndicate.

The money trail, however, could lead to a possible terror funding organisation. An ATS official said, they are verifying which countries the money was transferred to and investigating who all could be involved in the crime.

Officials seized 3 laptops, 4 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, 1 international SIM card and other electronic gadgets.