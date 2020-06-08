Mumbai Unlock 1.0: List of dos and don'ts for carpooling in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai

A number of carpool groups in Mumbai have put out a set of guidelines for those going back to work as part of Unlock 1.0.

On Monday, Mumbai witnessed massive traffic jams and gathering of large crowds, all social distancing forgotten, even as the number of cases crossed 2.5 lakh on Sunday.

Carpool groups have also been sharing a message to those going back to work, asking them to adhere to the following guidelines

These are the guidelines issued

Things to carry

- Mask

- Hand sanitiser for your hands

- Force shield

- 1-2 members based on civic circular

- Sanitised umbrella handles and raincoats

- Sanitised phone charger

Dos and Don’ts

- Do not exchange chargers

- Do not travel if down with cold, cough, fever

- Declare in case your friends, family, neighbour have COVID-19 symptoms

- Do not shake hands

- Do not share food

Earlier, the Maharashtra government last week allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

It also said that the inter-district movement elsewhere in the state as well as inter-state movement will continue to be regulated.

Movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures, it said.

Gardens and open air gym equipment will not be allowed to operate as part of outdoor physical activities, it said.

The state government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its 'Mission BeginAgain'.

A revised order on Thursday said no garden, open air gym, and play area equipment will be allowed to operate.

Municipal commissioners along with police commissioners should actively involve market and shop owner associations for effectively implementing the arrangement and for enforcement of social distancing and traffic management.