Mumbai: Unknown person booked in Jogeshwari for hacking into womans email and circulating chats

The Jogeshwari police have registered an offence after social media profile and email ID of a 31-year-old woman was hacked by an unknown person, who also leaked her private conversations. The woman raised suspicion on her former colleague.

Couple of days ago, her colleagues alerted the woman that her officials chats were edited and made viral on various groups, she also realised that her old Facebook account was also hacked. According to the woman's statement to the police, this led to her fiance breaking of ties with her.

In 2018 as well someone had created her fake Instagram account and uploaded her photographs on it, however after she approached the police the account was suspended.

In her complaint the woman raised suspicion on her colleague whom she knows since last 9 years and who had also proposed her but she had refused. We will investigate from all angles, said police officials.

Based on her complaint the Jogeshwari police have registered an offence under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Information Technology act section 66C (identity theft) against an unknown person.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:18 PM IST