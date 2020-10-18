Mumbai University's IDOL exams postponed yet again

Less than a day before exams were scheduled to begin, Mumbai University's IDOL students have been informed that there has been yet another postponement. Confusion however continues to reign supreme as there has been no official notice updated on the MU website as of now. Students quoted information received from their departmental head to say that a timetable was likely to become available by the end of Sunday.
Initially scheduled to be held from the beginning of October, the Institute of Distance and Open Learning had postponed exams for final-year arts and commerce students as well as post graduate courses after massive technical difficulties had left some students unable to take the exams. While some exams have been postponed after commencement, other courses have not yet managed to begin their online tests.
Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations) of MU IDOL had earlier told The Free Press Journal's Ronald Rodrigues that the timetable for the backlog exams of MU IDOL to be conducted online from October 19 to 21 had been declared. The timetable for pending final year exams however continues to remain elusive.
On the MU IDOL website, a notice from October 9 is the latest update available to students. This claims that the "revised time table for exams starting from 19.10.2020 will be put up on website very soon". With no further details available regarding the exam starting date, students have been thrown into confusion as to whether they are indeed expected to appear for a paper tomorrow.
While a second year Masters students quoted their departmental head to say that no exams would be held tomorrow, October 19, official confirmation is still awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)