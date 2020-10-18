Mumbai University's IDOL exams postponed yet again

Less than a day before exams were scheduled to begin, Mumbai University's IDOL students have been informed that there has been yet another postponement. Confusion however continues to reign supreme as there has been no official notice updated on the MU website as of now. Students quoted information received from their departmental head to say that a timetable was likely to become available by the end of Sunday.

Initially scheduled to be held from the beginning of October, the Institute of Distance and Open Learning had postponed exams for final-year arts and commerce students as well as post graduate courses after massive technical difficulties had left some students unable to take the exams. While some exams have been postponed after commencement, other courses have not yet managed to begin their online tests.