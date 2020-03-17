Mumbai crime: Fake Mumbai University account set up to sell books online

Mumbai: The Mumbai University (MU) has registered an offence of cheating after its PAN card and GST number were used to create a fake account on a shopping portal to sell books online.

The offence came to light after the university tried to open its official account, however they were not allowed to open an account as there was already an account with same name and details.

According to the FIR registered at the Azad Maidan police station, MU Vise Chancellor (VC) asked its officials to open an account on the portal to sell books. When a printing and publishing department officer tried to open the account in last December, his request was declined.