Mumbai University's distance learning admission date extended till September 20

In good news for students, the Mumbai University's (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) on Sunday announced that it has extended the date of their admission process to September 20 for all the courses.

According to DNA, IDOL has invited all the students who couldn't secure admissions elsewhere due to any reasons to reach them in this extended time. Vinod Malale, IDOL spokesperson, told the leading daily, "Due to several reasons including heavy rains several students couldn't take admissions. Hence, following the instructions by the University Grants Commission (UGC), we have extended the dates for admission. Students, who didn't get admissions in colleges due to less marks or ATKT, can come and secure admissions."

65,000 students have completed the registration process online till Sunday. With this date extension, IDOL is expecting more students, especially in the first years to pour in. Out of the 62,000 confirmed admission, the highest takers are in the Masters in Commerce (M.Com) course which is 23,910. Meanwhile close to 18,263 students registered for the Arts-based courses i.e, Bachelors in Arts (BA) and Masters in Arts (MA). More than 41,000 students are in for Commerce and Management courses, while 1,492 are for Science and Technology courses that includes Bachelors in Science (BSc)- IT, Masters in Science (MSc)- Mathematics.