Mumbai University UG Admissions 2020: Third Merit list to be out today by 7 pm

The third merit list of Mumbai University (MU) degree/UG college admissions will declared today by 7 pm.

The merit lists will be declared by the colleges affiliated with MU and will be available on their websites.

Important date:

Third merit list: August 17 at 7 pm

Verification of documents and payment of fees: From August 18 to August 21, 2020.

Here is a list of documents you will need for verification:

1. HSC Marksheet

2. HSC Leaving Certificate

3. SSC Marksheet

4. Aadhaar Card

5. Digital University Form in the name of the college

6. University Declaration Form (Available on the college website)