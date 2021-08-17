Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: First merit list to be declared today on mu.ac.in

Mumbai University will release the first merit list for admission into various courses for the academic session 2021-22 today, on its official website- mu.ac.in .

You can check the merit list online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click 'Mumbai University Admission 2021' link

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Click 'submit'

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for further reference

Students who had earlier submitted the admission forms online can check the merit list on the website. The first merit list will be declared for BMM, BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM among other courses.

Candidates who are selected for the first round can pay the fees online and submit the declaration form between August 18 and August 25 (3pm). The online verification of documents will also have to be done between the same dates.

The second merit list will be released on August 25 at 7 pm while the third one will be declared on August 30.

For the second and third merit lists the document verification and online payment of fees will be held from August 26 to 30 and September 1 to 4 respectively.

The cut-off is likely to be higher this year as HSC recorded the highest ever pass percentage with 99.63% percent students clearing the exam.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier instructed all higher education institutions to begin classes for UG students from October.

