Mumbai University to conduct final-year last semester exams online in wake of COVID-19 situation

The last semester theory examinations for final year Arts, Commerce and Science Undergraduate (UG) programmes of the University of Mumbai (MU) will be conducted online, from May 6 to 21, 2021, the varsity announced on Wednesday, as it released the much-awaited schedule. The timetable for the final examinations of postgraduate (PG) and management courses too would be released soon, the MU said.

According to the schedule, “Final year last semester theory and practical examinations will be conducted via online mode by cluster colleges, on account of the Covid-19 situation. The final or Semester 6 regular and backlog theory exams of UG courses under Arts, Commerce and Science will be conducted from May 6 to 21. The Semester 1 to 4 regular and backlog exams will be conducted from April 15 to May 5. The Semester 5 backlog exams will be conducted from May 24 to June 2, 2021.”

For management courses, the Semester 3 backlog and Semester 4 regular and backlog theory exams will be conducted from May 3 to 20. Degree colleges have been instructed to conduct practical, project and viva-voce exams from April 5 to 15, 2021 via Zoom app, Google Meet, Skype or via telephone, if necessary.

Final year last semester theory exams of Arts, Commerce and Science programmes will consist of a one-hour long 50 multiple choice questions (MCQ) for 50 marks, while for engineering, pharmacy and MCA courses, two-hour long theory exams will be conducted for 80 marks -- 40 marks for MCQ and 40 marks for descriptive questions.