Mumbai University students await revaluation results; over 43,000 results declared

Mumbai: It's been four months now that students are awaiting revaluation results from the Mumbai University (MU) of the winter semester exams conducted in October 2019. Around 43,215 cases of revaluation have been cleared till date. The university aims to clear pending cases and announce results this week so that the examination staff can focus on preparation for the upcoming summer semester exams.

A total of 46,790 applications were received for revaluation of winter semester exams conducted in October last year. The process of revaluation is being conducted online as teachers are rechecking answer papers using the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system of online assessment. These marks are then calculated and students are provided with revaluation results.

Teachers, examiners and moderators have been instructed to complete the backlog of revaluation cases and announce results on priority so that they can focus on summer semester exams. Himmat Chaudhari, in-charge head of revaluation of MU, said, “We are clearing revaluation cases every day. We will announce results of pending 3,575 cases within this week. We have directed all staff involved in revaluation to complete the process of rechecking as soon as possible so that they can then get started with exam related procedures for summer semester.”

Students revealed that due to the online process, they have received their results sooner than before. Ganesh Hingale, a student, said, “I applied for revaluation in January and I received my results in the first week of February. Earlier, we had to wait more than one month or 45 days for our revaluation results.” While, Diksha Mathur, another student, said, “Back in 2016, my elder sister had to wait for her revaluation result for almost three months, as examiners would manually recheck answer papers. But now, I received my results within 30 days of application.”

Teachers revealed they need to complete the syllabus for various programmes, as semester exams are scheduled to begin in March. Jitendra Jha, a teacher, said, “We are focusing on completing the syllabus of summer semester exams so that students can start preparing for the exams. We are rechecking answer papers simultaneously to avoid any delay for students.”

BOX

Revaluation cases fact sheet

-No. of revaluation applications of winter semester of October 2019: 46,790

-No. of results declared: 43,215

-No. of cases pending: 3,575

-No. of revaluation applications of summer semester of March 2019: 71,000