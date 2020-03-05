Mumbai University students allege online assessment irregularities

Students pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) postgraduate programme in Mumbai University (MU) have raised the issue of failing in exams due to errors in the online assessment. Students revealed they have photocopies of their answer sheets, which indicate they have not been given marks for certain answers and have also been marked incorrectly for questions that they have not attempted.

A student on the request of anonymity revealed that she had been given marks for a question that she had not even attempted. She said, “I attempted four questions, each of 25 marks, out of six questions in the subject biological diversity and legal order of semester three of the second year LLM course. I have been given three marks out of 12.5 for question 7A, which I did not even attempt. I attempted question 7B, but I have not been marked for that. Instead, the university wrote NR (Not Reported) on my marksheet.” NR remark means the student did not attempt the question.

This student received a total of 34 marks out of 100 despite attempting all the questions. She added, “I have stood in the top three in my batch and have never failed in any subject. My answer paper has not been assessed correctly. I have attempted all the questions and written case laws and diagrams to support my answers. I would not have raised the issue if I was not sure. There is some discrepancy in the online assessment.”