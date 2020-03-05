Mumbai University pulled up for irregularities in online assessment

Mumbai: Students pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) postgraduate programme in Mumbai University (MU) have raised the issue of failing in exams due to errors in the online assessment. Students revealed they have photocopies of their answer sheets, which indicate they have not been given marks for certain answers and have also been marked incorrectly for questions that they have not attempted.

A student on the request of anonymity revealed that she had been given marks for a question that she had not even attempted. She said, “I attempted four questions, each of 25 marks, out of six questions in the subject biological diversity and legal order of semester three of the second year LLM course. I have been given three marks out of 12.5 for question 7A, which I did not even attempt. I attempted question 7B, but I have not been marked for that. Instead, the university wrote NR (Not Reported) on my marksheet.” NR remark means the student did not attempt the question.

This student received a total of 34 marks out of 100 despite attempting all the questions. She added, “I have stood in the top three in my batch and have never failed in any subject. My answer paper has not been assessed correctly. I have attempted all the questions and written case laws and diagrams to support my answers. I would not have raised the issue if I was not sure. There is some discrepancy in the online assessment.”

Another student of the first year LLM programme revealed that he failed in two subjects in the last winter semester. He added, “When I received my marksheet, there was NR mentioned for more than four questions. I applied for a photocopy of my answer sheet and, on receiving it, found out that I had written two answers out of the four but was not marked for it. The examiner simply mentioned NR on my marksheet without even checking my answers.”

Students have written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU to check for discrepancies in the online assessment. Shomit Salunke, an advocate and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) student, said, “There are irregularities in discharging paper assessment work. Examiners are missing answers attempted by students. The university should correct these discrepancies. These errors should be rectified and the revaluation process should be completed carefully.”

Authorities of the MU stated that they will check the matter and rectify errors. Vinod Patil, director of the Board of Examination of MU, said, “We have received applications from students for revaluation. We will check if there are any errors and take appropriate action.”