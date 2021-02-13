Mumbai: University of Mumbai declares BMS Sem 5 results

Over 15,090 students have passed as the results of Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) programme semester 5 were declared on Saturday by the University of Mumbai (MU). The pass percentage of the winter semester results of BMS course is 97.51 per cent.

Out of 16,528 students who appeared for winter semester examination, 15,090 cleared the exam leading to a pass percentage of 97.51 per cent. The result of this examination is published on the university website http://www.mumresults.in/.

Till now, MU has declared results of 55 examinations of the winter session. According to directions of MU, affiliated degree colleges and universities conducted winter semester examinations of Arts, Commerce and Science programmes by December 31, 2020, and completed examinations of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021.