Mumbai University final year examinations to begin on schedule

Finally, the final year theory examinations under the University of Mumbai (MU) will be conducted online from Thursday to October 17. Clearing the confusion amongst students, officials of MU confirmed on Wednesday that the examinations will be conducted online by affiliated colleges as per the schedule without any delay.

Confusion filled the air after five universities Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon,

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, and Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati, postponed the final year theory examinations due to the ongoing strike of non-teaching employees.

Leeladhar Bansod, public relations officer (PRO) of MU, told the Free Press Journal on Wednesday, "Final year theory examinations under MU will be conducted as per the schedule from October 1 to October 17, 2020, without any postponement. We have formed clusters of colleges and instructed lead colleges to conduct the examinations in this duration." Another senior officer of MU said, "MU has a decentralised examination process, where affiliated colleges are individually conducting examinations by coordinating with their respective staff."

Over 2.47 lakh students will appear for final year theory examinations under MU, out of which around 1.70 lakh students will appear for the regular examinations and the remaining 72,500 will appear for the backlog examinations. Some degree colleges will begin the examinations from Thursday while others will start from October 5 after they conduct mock tests on October 1 and October 3.

The theory examinations for final year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes will be of one hour duration and maximum 50 marks with 25 to 40 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) per subject. Students can appear from home using a smartphone, computer or laptop along with internet connection on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.