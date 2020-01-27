Mumbai University fetes educationists, colleges with awards

Mumbai: In order to recognise and appreciate academic and overall performance, the Mumbai University (MU) honoured colleges, principals and teachers with its annual awards on Sunday. KJ Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology, Sion, and Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Kandivali (east) won the best college award in the city while in the rural areas, BNN College, Bhiwandi, Veer Wajekar Arts, Science and Commerce College, Phunde, and JSM College, Alibaug, won the honour.

The best principal award was conferred to Ganesh Thakur of Mahatma Phule College, Panvel and Murlidhar Kurhade of DTS College, Malad. Thakur said, “We are honoured to have received this award from the university. It is important that the university recognises and encourages the potential of educationists. It will help set an example for teachers and other faculties.”

The Savitribai Phule ideal women teacher award was given to Manisha Bhingardive from Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College, Thane. While, the male teacher award was given to Rahul Jadhav from Vidyavardhini's College, Vasai. Jadhav said, “We use practical methods of teaching-learning, where we take students outside the classroom almost everyday to explain concepts. I am glad that our methods of teaching are being recognised.”