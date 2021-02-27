Candidates wanting to pursue Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU) can apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) till March 2, 2021, announced MU on Saturday. MU said candidates can apply online at

http://mhpravesh.in/mupet2020/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

On Saturday, MU released a notice extending the deadline for the submission of applications for PhD and MPhil entrance examinations. MU said, "The deadline for application for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for PhD and MPhil programmes has been extended till March 2, 2021. It is the last date for application for PET."

Sameer Kulkarni, director of the Board of Innovation, Innovation, and Companionship, MU said, "Those who have applied online in February and March 2020, will not be required to reapply as their applications will be accepted."

Last year, MU had invited online applications for the stomach examination between February 27 and March 18, 2020. Accordingly, 6,512 applications were received. Of these, 6,051 applications were received from Maharashtra and 461 from other states.

Out of this, over 1,148 applications were received for Commerce and Management, 1,691 for Anthropology, 333 for Interdisciplinary and 3,340 for Science and Technology programmes.