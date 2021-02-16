Mumbai University declares results of 5th-semester of BSc-IT on mumresults.in

The Mumbai University has declared result of the 5th semester of the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc.IT) programme. Over 8,453 students have passed the exam and the pass percentage of the winter semester results of BSc.IT course is 96.73 per cent.



Out of 9,612 students who appeared for winter semester examination, 8,453 cleared the exam leading to a pass percentage of 96.73 per cent. The result of this examination is published on the university website http://www.mumresults.in/.



Till now, MU has declared results of 62 examinations of the winter session. Recently, the university declared results of the fourth year of Architecture course, MMS CBSGS semester 4, MMS Choice Base semester 3, MMS Choice Base semester 4, MMS Digital Business Management Choice Base semester 3, BE Printing and Packaging Technology semester 7 Choice Base and BSc.IT semester 5.



As per the directions of MU, affiliated degree colleges and universities conducted winter semester examinations of Arts, Commerce and Science programmes by December 31, 2020, and completed examinations of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021.