Mumbai University awaits Rs 28 crore government grant

Mumbai: The Mumbai University (MU) is entitled to various state government grants totalling Rs65.12 crore. Of this, almost Rs27.98 crore remains unpaid, revealed an RTI.

In a query to the Mumbai University by activist Anil Galgali, it was also revealed that the pending grant plan includes the late Balasaheb Thackeray Adhyasan, national higher level education campaign, Mumbai economics and public policy and project my Marathi.

RTI activist Anil Galgali had sought the information from the Mumbai University on various grants received by the Maharashtra government.

Rajendra Ambawade, deputy secretary, finance and accounting department, MU, informed Galgali there was an approved grant of Rs 63,32,72,997 for the accounting and development cell, but in fact, Rs35,82,72,997 was received and Rs27,50,00,000 was pending.

Over the last 10 years, from the fiscal 2009-10 to 2018-19, the government has given only 100% of the grant sanctioned in the narrow section, amounting to Rs2,74,63,633.

Under this social class Rs10 crore for women hostel, Rs1. 79 crore for Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar College in Ratnagiri, Rs91.57 lakh for Vijayalakshmi College in Sindhudurg, Rs57.60 lakh for Maharashtra State Encyclopedia Generation Board, Rs4.13 lakh for All India Higher Education Survey work, for which 100% grant was received by the MU.

But, the late Balasaheb Thackeray Adhyashan has given a grant of Rs 5 crore for the study, of which only Rs1 crore has been received. An amount of Rs4 crore is pending with the government.

The grant sanctioned for the National Higher Level Education Mission is Rs20 crore, of which, Rs15 crore has been received and Rs5 crore is pending.

While Rs25 crore is sanctioned for the Mumbai economics and public policy, the government has given only Rs6.50 crore and Rs18.50 crore is still pending.

Of the total grant of Rs 63,32,72,997, the government has provided only Rs35,82,72,997 and Rs27,50,00,000 is pending. In addition, of the approved grant of Rs1.80 crore in the German department, the government has given Rs1,31,72,700 and Rs48,27,300 is pending.