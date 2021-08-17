Mumbai University Admission 2021: First merit list for UG courses released, here's how to check at mu.ac.in

The First Merit list for University of Mumbai (MU) degree college admissions has been declared today. Students can check out the merit list on the official website: mu.ac.in.

The website is likely to be crashed due to load on the server. To check the first merit list, students can visit the official website of MU at mu.ac.in or go to the websites of the different colleges affiliated to the university to check the cut-off scores for each college.

The first merit list has been declared for BMM, BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM among other courses.

Candidates who are selected for the first round can pay the fees online and submit the declaration form between August 18 and August 25 (3pm). The online verification of documents will also have to be done between the same dates.

The second merit list will be released on August 25 at 7 pm while the third one will be declared on August 30.

For the second and third merit lists the document verification and online payment of fees will be held from August 26 to 30 and September 1 to 4 respectively.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier instructed all higher education institutions to begin classes for UG students from October.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:03 PM IST