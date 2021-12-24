Maharashtra: Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh summoned by police in attempt to murder case

The Kankavli police have issued summons to MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, with regard to an attempt to murder case registered by them, a report in the The Indian Express stated.

The complainant, while travelling to work on his bike, was hit by an Innova vehicle, that did not have a number plate.

According to the complainant, a person climbed out of the vehicle and threatened him over his association with Sindhudurg District Bank Chairman Satish Sawant.

The person then attempted to stab him in the chest in an attempt to murder him, the police said.

According to the report, the complainant claimed to have heard the assailant say to another person in the car that they should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane.

Following the incident, the complainant approached Kankavli police who registered an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, Inspector Sachin Hundalekar issued the summons to Nitesh Rane to appear before the police.

