Mumbai: Unidentified woman's body found in Goregaon building

Representative pic | File

A body of an unidentified woman was found in a residential building's premises in Bangur Nagar area in Goregaon West on Wednesday morning, reports from Hindustan Times stated.

As per the report, the head of the deceased woman was badly smashed due to which the police were unable to identify her.

Police yet to ascertain cause of death

The body has been sent for post-mortem at the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, a police officer said.

The police are yet to confirm whether the woman had accidentally fallen from the building, or had jumped from the building, or was pushed down.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the officer said.