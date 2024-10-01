 Mumbai: Unidentified Thief Steals ₹80,000 Cash, FD Certificates From School In Borivali; Case Filed
According to the complaint lodged by Sheth DM high school principal, Rajeev Mishra, 53, the incident occurred on September 27 around 6.15am. The peon, Gangaram Parab, arrived at the school and found that the main office door had been broken open.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 04:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image (FIR)

The Kasturba Marg police have booked an unidentified thief for stealing Rs80,000 cash and fixed deposit (FD) certificates from a school in Daulat Nagar, Borivali East, on September 27.

He immediately informed Mishra, who arrived at the school and found that the offices of the principal and the superintendent had been burgled. Apart from the cash and FD certificates, a hard disk was also missing, said the complainant.

A case has been filed under sections 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation, or place of worship) and 331(4) (house trespass) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

